Hyderabad: 4 crest gates of Musi project lifted

The irrigation officials on Wednesday morning lifted four crest gates of Musi project due to the increase in the water inflow to the project.



The water level has reached 642.5 feet due to the heavy rains as against the full storage capacity of 645 feet following which the officials lifted second, fourth, sixth and eighth crest gates releasing 2,600 cusecs of water to the downstream. Officials said that the project inflow has been increased to 4,000 cusecs due to rains in the upper areas.

On Monday evening, around 60.99 cusecs of water released to right flank canal and 83.98 cusecs to tight flank canal.

The irrigation officials alerted the people residing at Rathnapuram, Ramavaram, Tekumatla, Annajpuram, Anantharam and Dosapahad in Suryapet district and Mamidala, Dacharam and Gangapalem Bopparam, Kasanagode, Chikatigudem, Kothapet, Bheemaram, Amangal, Lakshmidevi gudem, Raavulapenta, Tadkamalla, Narsimhulaguda and Thakkaellapahad along Musi river have been alerted and asked them not to go near the river.