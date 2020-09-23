Hyderabad: 4 killed, 10 injured in two separate road accidents

Four people were dead on the spot while 10 others injured in two road accidents that took place in Abids in Hyderabad and Amrabad of Nagarkurnool.

In the first cases, two people were killed in a road accident that took place near Ramakrishna theatre under Abids police station limits in the city on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when a victim was crossing the road on a two-wheeler and collided head-on with another bike that came in the wrong direction. Both the persons fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. While a person died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries when being shifted to a hospital.

The Abids police registered a case and sent the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway. The victims are yet to be identified.

In another road accident which took place at Eegalapenta of Ambrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, two people were dead on the spot and 10 others injured. The injured were shifted to GENCO primary health centre for treatment.

The mishap occurred when a vehicle with 12 members fell into a gorge while heading to Srisailam from Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. A case has been registered.