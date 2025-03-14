Hyderabad: 4-yr-old dies after getting stuck in lift

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after getting stuck in the lift of an apartment in Santosh Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam.

The deceased child, Surender, was the son of Shyam Bahadur, a security guard working at the apartment. Originally from Nepal, the family had moved to Hyderabad seven months ago in search of a better livelihood. They had been residing in a small room adjacent to the lift in the six-storey building, which serves as a hostel.

On Wednesday night, around 10:30 pm, Surender, while playing, tried to sneak into the lift compartment with collapsible doors and got stuck between the doors.

According to the police, no one initially noticed his absence. However, his parents later discovered he was missing and found him unconscious and severely injured inside the lift.

Residents of the apartment quickly informed the police and rushed Surender to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The devastating news left his parents, Shyam Bahadur and his wife, inconsolable. The Asif Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.