Hyderabad: 453 children rescued from child labour, begging & rag picking

Rachakonda: As many as 453 children were rescued from child labour, begging and rag picking and missing children as part of Operation Muskan VII in Rachakonda in this month so far. A total of 205 cases were booked against those employing children for labour work.

Of the children, 49 were rescued from begging. Details of 37 missing children have been uploaded on the Darpan App for tracing their families, according to a press release issued by the Rachakonda police.

As many as 251 boys and 59 girls rescued belonged to the State, while 132 boys and 11 girls were from other States. A majority of the rescued children were from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Teams consisting of law and order, SHE, Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Welfare raided industries/ companies/establishments across the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

In the month-long Operation Muskan drive, 259 children, including 82 girls, were rescued from child labour, begging. The teams conducted rescue operations at industries and traced missing children with the help of Darpan App.

The police registered 32 cases against employers and managements of industries employing children for work. The drive was conducted jointly by the Rachakonda SHE team, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Child Welfare Department officials from July 1 to July 31.

The aim was to trace missing children and identifying potential child labour and adolescents working in hazardous occupations.

The release said, of the 259 children, 24 were rescued from begging on roads at various junctions across the commissionerate. Of them 117 boys and 38 girls were from the State, while 60 boys and 44 girls were from other States.

They were trafficked by either luring them or their parents with money or jobs with high wages.

They were brought to City and made to work under hazardous conditions for minimal wage, The pictures of children have been uploaded on Darpan App for tracing their family members, They will be handed over to their families soon.