Hyderabad: 5 nabbed for ATM theft

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have apprehended an inter-State gang of five members involved in stealing Rs 29.69 lakh from an SBI ATM in Ravirala village, on city outskirts.

The police arrested Rahul (25), Musthakeem Khan (28), Waheed Khan (18), Shakeel Khan (24) and Mohammed Sarfaraz (28), all native of Rajasthan, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu revealed to the media.

On March 2 the gang stole Rs 29.69 lakh from ATM. The investigation revealed that the accused came to Hyderabad by flight from Delhi and committed the offence. The commissioner said the gang burgled the ATM in just about three minutes and fled within six minutes. Mostly ATMs belonging to HDFC and SBI were targeted in Kushaiguda, BDL Banur, Odisha in the past by the gang. Rahul from Hyderabad is the key mastermind.

The gang, from Mewat district (Haryana) cut the ATM with gas cutters, sprayed paint on CCTV cameras and wore masks before escaping. The Adibatla police investigated the case for 22 days. These thieves from Mewat district had committed thefts on the Delhi-Rajasthan-UP borders.

They committed thefts in other States and fled to their native places. There have also been instances of robberies on the Outer Ring Road in the past.