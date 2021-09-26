Hyderabad: 5,000 cr allocated to solve sewage, water issues in city

Hyderabad: Sewage treatment and drinking water issues are key in Hyderabad development as the world class city, according to Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. "As part of the programme to develop Hyderabad a global city, we are providing more facilities and infrastructure by addressing related problems," Srinivas Yadav said.

Soon works of 31 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be started, he said, adding that the government had allocated Rs 5,000 crore towards addressing these issues.

Along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali and HMWS&SB MD Dana Kishore, the Minister held a meeting on the same in Hyderabad on Saturday. He said that in addition to 25 STPs, 31 more STPs would be set up at various locations in the city.

Stating that the officials were instructed to speed up works, he said "We plan to complete them in about two years. The city is expanding day-by-day and the focus is more on facilities." He added that HMDA purview would be expanded soon to improve amenities and infrastructure.

"We have set up four Airtech machinery in ever Assembly segment and now using robotic technology to clean up sewage lines. Latest technology and machines will be used clean up nalas," he added.