Hyderabad: 552nd 'Prakash Utsav' of Guru Nanak today

Hyderabad: The most important festival of Sikhs ''Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev (birth anniversary celebrations) of the first Sikh guru and founder of Sikh religion, who spread the message of peace and communal harmony, will be celebrated on a grand scale here on November 19. To mark the occasion, the Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, will organise a ''Vishaal Deewan'' (mass congregation) at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, Secunderabad, from 11 am to 4 pm, when over 20,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge.

Prabhandak committee president S Baldev Singh Bagga and general secretary S Jagmohan Singh said the event will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani keertans (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from across the country to render keertans.

Noted peachers — Pinderpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh (Patiala), Onkar Singh, Bhai Jagdev Singh, Bhai Harpreet Singh and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite keertans and kathas and throw light on Guru Nanak's teachings.

After the congregation 'Guru Ka Langar' (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees. Medical camps will the organised at the venue. Several dignitaries are expected to take part in the celebrations, the committee leaders stated.