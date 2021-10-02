Hyderabad: 57,819 Bathukamma sarees distributed in GHMC on day 1

Hyderabad: A total of 57,819 Bathukamma sarees were distributed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on the first day of distribution on Saturday. The civic body coordinating with the other departments has set up 838 distribution points and there were 1,317 fair shops in the city.

On the first day of distribution, Ministers, MLAs and local public representatives distributed the sarees to the beneficiaries in its limits. Of the 17,18,701 sarees required for distribution in the city, only 8,82,640 sarees have arrived.