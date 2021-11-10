Hyderabad: 5K Swachh autos added for lifting garbage

Hyderabad: The Urban Development wing of the State government on Tuesday added a total of 5,000 new Swachh autos to the existing fleet of 5,000. According to Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, in the last two years, 5,000 Swachh autos were provided. With these new autos, it will double the capacity of lifting garbage in all 142 urban local bodies, including the Greater Hyderabad. All the autos would now lift 11,000 MTs of garbage, as against a total of 5,500 MTs earlier. (almost 100 per cent) every day.