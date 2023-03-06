Hyderabad: 600 grams gold seized at RGIA

Rangareddy: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intelligence officials seized 600 grams of illegal gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.

The CISF personnel caught the accused red-handed while handing over the gold to receivers in the arrivals area at the airport. Four persons were arrested, and the accused were handed over to the customs authorities. The customs officials have registered a case and are investigating. Further details are yet to be known. The CISF DG congratulated CISF intelligence personnel who nabbed the accused.