Hyderabad: 8 arrested for former home guard’s murder

Hyderabad: Eight persons were arrested by the I S Sadan police for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and murder of a former home guard over a financial issue. They seized a car, two two-wheelers, and eight mobile phones.

The arrested persons were Khaja Nayeemuddin (54) who was previously involved in two criminal cases, Mohammed Saleem (40), Khaja FareeduddinQuadri @ Chor Fareed (24), previously involved in 18 criminal cases, and rowdy- sheet maintained at Nampally; PD act was invoked against him, Mohammed Fahad Khan (31), Dappula Hari Prasad @ Babloo (28), who involved in four criminal cases; a rowdy-sheet maintained at Nampally, Gulam Mohammed Khan @ Shahed (29), who is involved in a criminal case, Mohammed Abdul Rahman (33), Mohammed Akbar Hussain (40). Salahuddin is absconding.

According to DCP, South East, Ch Rupesh, the victim Md Rizwan (30) of Santoshnagar was kidnapped on September 11 by Saleem and others and taken in a car to AC Guards where he was confined in a building. They beat him leading to injuries. On September 18 Rizwan died in hospital.

Rupesh said “Rizwan had taken Rs 33 lakh from Saleem on different instances and was delaying repayment. Having failed to get the money, Saleem approached his relatives Nayeem and Fareed, who planned to kidnap the victim and collect money from him.

After kidnapping, they confined him in a building and beat him causing injuries. He said next day they took Rizwan to his house in a car and brought him back to the same place. On September 13 Rizwan’s father transferred Rs 1 lakh through online to Khaja and another Rs 1 lakh to Naveen Goud’s account through Phonepe.

With Rs 2 lakh, and assurance of further payment within two days, they released Rizwan. Following serious injuries Rizwan was hospitalised and died.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the eight persons, who are being produced in a court. Efforts are on to nab Salahuddin.