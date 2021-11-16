Hyderabad: 8 TRS & 7 MIM nominees unanimously elected to GHMC Standing Committee

Hyderabad: Eight TRS and seven MIM candidates were elected unanimously to the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, after the withdrawal of three TRS nominees. A total of 18 nominations were received.

The TRS candidates who withdrew were Corporators V Jagadeshwar Goud (Madhapur), Ragam Nagendar Yadav (Serilingampally) and Vanam Sangeetha Yadav (Somajiguda).

With this only 15 were left in the fray. As the number of candidates were equal to the seats to be filled (15) for the Standing Committee, they were declared elected, as per Rule 13 (1) of the GHMC (Constitution of choosing members of SC) Rule,2010. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar declared them elected.

The TRS corporators elected were: Kurma Hemalatha (Bansilalpet), Devendar Reddy Pannala (Mallapur), Y Prem Kumar (East Anandbagh), Mandadi Srinivas Rao (KPHB Colony), Ravula Sheshagiri (Gajularamaram), CN Reddy (Rahmath Nagar), E Vijay Kumar Goud (Amberpet) and Samala Hema (Sitaphalmandi).

The MIM corporators elected were: Parveen Sultana (Ghansi Bazar), Batha Jabeen (Vijaynagar Colony), Mahapara (Kurmaguda), Mandagiri Swamy (Karwan), Mirza Mustafa Baig (Riyasath Nagar), Mohammed Abdul Salam Shahid (Chawani), Mohammed Rashid Farazuddin (Shaikpet).