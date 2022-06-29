Hyderabad: 82 lakes in city to get a new look

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to utilise the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the beautification of 82 lakes in the city.

According to GHMC officials, there are about 185 lakes and tanks in the city which the GHMC will develop on priority basis. Corporate bodies, individuals and NGOs are coming forward to adopt lakes for preservation and beautification. So far 25 lakes have already been adopted for development under CSR, said a GHMC official.

While under mission Kakatiya the GHMC has undertaken the preservation and beautification of lakes and diversion of sewage water in order to provide pollution-free water bodies to the citizens.

Further, the GHMC official informed that works in 10 lakes has already been taken up under CSR and are in different stages of progress and would be completed very shortly. Under Mission Kakatiya works were undertaken for 19 lakes. Out of 63 lakes under the beautification programme 43 lakes works were completed and the remaining are in different stages of progress.

Further tree plantation and beautification works were undertaken at 42 lakes. The works to be taken up under beautification of lakes include works of a sluice, repairs, removal of bushes, strengthening of the bund, diversion of sewage, cleaning of lakes scientifically, stoppage of debris, plantation, display of safety or warning signage boards, improving lungs space, providing seating equipment, dust bins, toilets and many other works.