Hyderabad: 9,627 abandoned vehicles go for auction
The Cyberabad police on Thursday conducted 10th phase of public auction for 9,627 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.
Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said in an auction around Rs 6 crore was collected. He said 8 proclamation notices have also been released for 4,702 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.
There are more than 6,000 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles in law & order and traffic police stations, notices have also been given to them and they will be auctioned soon.
Any person having any objection or ownership/Hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of 6 months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.