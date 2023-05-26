Hyderabad: 9,627 abandoned vehicles go for auction

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday conducted 10th phase of public auction for 9,627 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said in an auction around Rs 6 crore was collected. He said 8 proclamation notices have also been released for 4,702 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

There are more than 6,000 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles in law & order and traffic police stations, notices have also been given to them and they will be auctioned soon.

Any person having any objection or ownership/Hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of 6 months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.