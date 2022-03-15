Hyderabad: A gripping narrative of people's sufferings

Hyderabad: Writing is not a monologue; it connects and unites us no matter where we are and who we are. This view emerged at a book release function at Ravindra Bharati on Monday. The experiences, travails and turmoil in the lives of people during the Corona pandemic have been brought out in an 80-page book 'Pandemic Panorama' by Dr Hyma Moorty. Dr Hyma Moorty, a teacher, after retirement took to penning her ideas and thoughts. A keen observer, she had woven exciting tales about the pandemic and her own experiences in small stories in a simple language and lucid style. They deal with incidents she experienced during the pandemic and after.

She told the gathering that even as everyone was scared of Covid, she tried to chronicle her observations about the sufferings of people. She had put all her feelings and thoughts in her blog 'Super Women' and then wrote about senior citizens who were vulnerable to the virus.

What touched her most, she said, was an engineer-turned delivery boy. She said in a small gesture to the dignity of labour he had shown during the pandemic by taking up job as a delivery boy, she gave him two Rs 500 notes, which he is still preserving and says it motivates him every day. Apart from writing, she is actively involved with an NGO which helps cancer patients.

She said the sale proceedings of book would go towards the care of cancer patients. Former DGP M V Krishna Rao said Dr Hyma's book written in simple English could be easily understood by people of all ages. V Ramu Sarma, Chief Editor, The Hans India, said the book can also become a game-changer for society. "It is time all grandmothers and grandfathers read such stories and narrate them to their grandchildren at least in houses where they stay with their children.

It is time to revive the old practice of grandparents narrating bedtime stories and also make them learn their mother tongue and try to wean them away at least to some extent from smart phones." He hoped being a teacher, Dr Hyma would come out with more articles and story books, particularly for children. C V Subba Rao, editor and MD of Telugu Times, and CVB Krishna, MD, Arrow Publications Pvt Ltd, attended the function.