Hyderabad: ABVP activists try to lay siege to Telangana assembly complex

Tension mounted at Telangana assembly complex as the activists of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried to lay siege to the complex. They demanded the government to lower retirement age and fill up the vacancies.

The activists also asked the government to announce the TSPSC calendar for job recruitment.

A clash erupted between the activists and the police at the assembly complex when the latter tried to prevent them from entering the assembly. The police arrested the activists and shifted them to police station.

