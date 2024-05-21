Hyderabad: ACB arrests two govt employees for bribery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two government employees, including a Panchayat secretary, red-handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 35,000 for performing their official duties.

According to the ACB, Radhika Reddy, the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in Nanajpur village, Rangareddy district, demanded the amount from Mohd Barkath Ali through Balraj, a bill collector.

The bribe was for the allotment of house numbers and permission to construct a compound wall. Barkath Ali's property is located in Nanajpur, Shamshabad mandal.

The accused officers were arrested by the ACB based on a complaint from Barkath Ali. Radhika Reddy and Balraj were produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases. The case is currently under investigation.