Hyderabad: Action plan drafted to ensure fire safety preparedness

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services has drafted an action plan to ensure preparedness of all fire stations across the State to tackle fire accidents during summer.

The Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Nagi Reddy held a review meeting to discuss fire safety measures and ways to tackle fire accidents.

An action plan to ensure fire prevention and presence of fire safety measures in fire hazardous industries, chemical and scrap go-downs etc was drafted and discussed in detail.

During the meeting, officers were instructed to make sure that all fire vehicles, fire pumps and other firefighting and rescue equipment were kept in working condition for responding to fire and emergency calls and the officers should not be granted leave until completion of summer except on extreme emergencies.

Nagi Reddy instructed the officers that water filling sources for fire vehicles in all fire station areas should be identified and inspected and all fire stations should be kept on high alert to respond to all fire and emergency calls.

He instructed the fire officers to visit hospitals and high-rise buildings and inspect the fire and life safety measures and conduct fire audits and asked the management to prepare a fire preparedness plan and conduct a fire drill once in every three months.

Public awareness programees were asked to be conducted on every Friday in schools, hospitals, high rise buildings, commercial buildings and industries to educate the stakeholders over fire safety preparedness.

The DG also asked to give basic firefighting training to the security guards, employees of high-rise buildings, hospitals, industries, cinema theatres and urged to maintain close liaison with Hyderabad Metro Water Works, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations and other Municipalities to ensure uninterrupted water supply in case of fire accidents to fire vehicles.