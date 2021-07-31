Hyderabad: Activists flag concern over Annarayani Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Once again residents and social activists raised concern over the neglected Annarayani Cheruvu — man-made lake located at Nagaram. Following which locals have taken up the issue on twitter and submitted a representative to Nagaram Municipality.

Moreover, due to the unchecked large-scale encroachments within the boundaries of the 20 acre lake as much as 40 per cent has been encroached. And also sewage water is entering into the lake.

Coming to its rescue for the past four years Helping Hands Humanity (HHF), a city based took up cleaning works at the lake. However, due to State governement's negligence it remained filthy.

"Despite several complaints to the Nagaram Municipality over no fencing and encroachments they remain ignorant. As for the past four years we have been requesting them to fence the lake to stop the illegal encroachment but no action has been taken," said Vijaya Shekar, a resident of Nagaram.

"We the volunteers of Helping Hands Humanity have taken the initiative to clean the lake, as the whole lake is covered with water hyacinth. Several representatives were given to various concern officials but all went in deaf ears," said Prashanth, a volunteer of Helping Hands Humanity.

"During the recent heavy downpour, water has entered our lanes and houses and every monsoon we experience the situation. Whenever we complain to the concerned officials they only give us false promises. It is high time, the State government should begin cleaning works," said Venkat Bogi, another resident of Nagaram.