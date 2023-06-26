Hyderabad: Activists raise concerns as cattle being tied in front of hospitals

Rangareddy: In Jalpally, the absence of proper supervision by concerned officials has led to a disregard for safety measures in private healthcare institutions. Some hospital managements are jeopardising public safety, particularly that of patients, due to negligence and lack of oversight from the Drug Control administration, municipality, and district medical and health department.



With the upcoming Bakrid festival, people are busy purchasing cattle for religious rituals. Unfortunately, some families are tying bulls right in front of hospital entrances, ignoring the potential threat to patients who visit regularly.

An incident in Yerrakunta area of Jalpally exemplifies this issue. A private maternity hospital had large cattle tied at its main entrance, while patients waited inside for routine check-ups. The hospital entrance was littered with cow dung, emitting a strong odour.

It is worth noting that this hospital is located near the Jalpally forest urban park, which is about to open to the public, and municipal officials have been visiting the facility for preparations. However, municipal authorities have turned a blind eye to the negligent behavior of some hospital managements in Jalpally.

Abdul Khaleeq, a local rights activist, criticised the district Medical and Health department officials and municipal authorities for failing to address the poor maintenance and disregard for hygiene in these hospitals. Jalpally, he added, is the most neglected municipality in the district when it comes to supervision, sanitation, healthcare, and hygiene.

This situation reflects an uncivilised culture growing within the Jalpally municipality under the representation of Minister of Education P. Sabita Indra Reddy.