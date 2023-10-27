Hyderabad: Agency will set things right at Medigadda in 2 months says T Harish Rao

Hyderabad : Facing criticism from opposition parties regarding the sinking of pillars in the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage, Finance Minister T Harish Rao assured the public that the agency responsible for the project would address the issue within two months. During a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the Minister acknowledged that in a major project, such as this, minor issues could arise, similar to the ones in a newly constructed house.

Harish Rao accused the Congress party of being anti-farmer and attempting to halt the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He emphasised that it has been in continuous operation for six years, with 11 installments already disbursed. He credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for pioneering the flagship scheme, which was later emulated by the Centre through the PM Kisan scheme.

Harish Rao further said that the Congress had understood that farmers will not vote for them whatever they do. There are more than 69 lakh farmers getting RythuBandhu and the Congress party is creating a conspiracy. Every rainy season and Rabi season, RythuBandhu is given to the farmers. “Is this what the party should do? I warn Congress leaders. Your deposits will be gone. Even though we did not mention about the schemes in the manifesto the government introduced RythuBandhu, Kalyanalakshmi. How can the Congress party give a letter to EC,” he said.

The BRS leader recalled that Congress had promised nine hour power before the 2009 elections but they failed to give even for three hours. The Karnataka farmers are worrying today. They are saying, the BJP used to give eight hours but they believed Congress and voted for them, but they are not giving power even for three hours,” said Harish Rao.

The Congress leaders know that the farmers will not vote for them hence they have given a complaint to the EC. He also alleged that the former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy had termed the RythuBandhu as a wasteful expenditure. Rao demanded that the Congress should apologise to the farmers in Telangana.