Hyderabad: Agri Minister S Niranjan Reddy inaugurates seed testing lab

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the seed research and testing centre with international standards will bring worldwide repute to Telangana.

After inaugurating the Telangana International Seed Testing Centre at Rajendranagar, here, on Friday, he said, quality seeds play a key role in agriculture. "Seed quality decides the higher yields and gives a boost to the agriculture sector's development."

"The FAO has recognised Telangana as the seed bowl of the world; it has brought pride of place for the State. The credit for all this goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

Niranjan Reddy stated that the CM's foresight has taken the State ahead in the IT sector, and first in attracting FDI inflows from across the world. Similarly, the State has scaled the second position in agriculture production. Telangana is getting recognition as the seed bowl across the world.

He said Telangana was on top in average cotton crop yields in the country and ahead of Punjab in paddy production.

"The importance given to agriculture and pro-agriculture policies of KCR has resulted in an increase in agriculture production. Against this backdrop, the State is focusing on the seed development sector".

"Currently seeds are being exported to about 80 countries from Telangana. There is a need for further growth for the seed industry in the State, he stressed. This would increase the usage of seed certification and seed-testing.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao and MLA Prakash Gowd were among others present at the inauguration.