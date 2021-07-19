Hyderabad : AICC leader Dr Dasoju Sravan asks KTR to release compensation to flood hit

Hyderabad : AICC national spokesperson and Telangana Congress leader Dr Dasoju Sravan urged the TRS Government to immediately disburse compensation to the families devastated by ongoing incessant rains and floods in Greater Hyderabad and take necessary steps to prevent inundation and further damage to households.

Reminding state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao of pending flood relief amounts distribution to the GHMC households, which suffered severe damage due to incessant rains last year. Sravan also demanded the government to immediately release financial aid and other flood relief distribution to the victims.

Thousands of families have been severely devastated due to the rains over the past week. It is estimated that damage to the extent of Rs 200 crores occurred to properties and personal belongings of people.

It is shameful that even after 8 months of devastating floods, the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) is not initiated, he said the TRS Government should immediately take steps to prevent further damage, as more rains are predicted by Indian Meteorological Department for the next three days.