Hyderabad: Air Force personnel celebrates International Day of Yoga
Hyderabad: Recognising the immense power and importance of Yoga to reinvigorate immunity and fitness, the ninth International Yoga Day was celebrated at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, College of Air Warfare (CAW) Secunderabad, Air Force Station (AFS) Hakimpet and Air Force Station Begumpet on Wednesday.
According to Army officials, more than 1375 (500 from AFA, 100 from CAW, 500 from AFS Hakimpet, 275 from AFS Begumpet)Indian Air Force personnel and their families enthusiastically participated in the International Day of Yoga to mark the event to rejuvenate their physical and mental prowess.
