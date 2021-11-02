Hyderabad: Air India observes Vigilance Awareness Week

  • Menu
The Vigilance department of Air India, Hyderabad, observed Vigilance Awareness Week between October 26 and November 1, as per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Hyderabad:The Vigilance department of Air India, Hyderabad, observed Vigilance Awareness Week between October 26 and November 1, as per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission. During this period, a range of programmes were held on the theme "Independent India@75:Self Reliance with Integrity."

The programme started with employees taking the integrity pledge at the Central training Establishment, MRO and Main Booking office. As a part of the public outreach programme, the airline created awareness through a walkathon on October 30. An essay-writing and quiz competition was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bowenpally, along with a range of other activities. The programme concluded with a lecture by A Lazarus, DSP, Hyderabad for senior executives of Air India.

