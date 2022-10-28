Hyderabad air quality dips as PM 2.5 levels rise

Hyderabad: According to Telangana State Pollution Control Board reports released on Thursday, air quality in Hyderabad has declined. There was a dramatic increase in PM 2.5 and PM 10. According to the data, the level of PM 2.5 in Hyderabad climbed from 34 to 105 micrograms per cubic meter on Diwali day. The amount of PM 10 in the atmosphere increased from 78 to 138 micrograms per cubic meter.

The level of air quality was substantially lower last year due to muted celebrations due to the pandemic compared to this year. In Hyderabad, the air quality has reached pre-pandemic levels this year. Sulphur dioxide concentrations increased from 5.8 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021 to 13.1 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022. However, the level of nitrogen oxides decreased.

Today, the Hyderabad Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 115, placing it in the 'poor' category. The highest AQI is measured at Somajiguda (165). Zoo Park has the second lowest index (162). The principal air pollutants in the city are PM2.5, PM10, SO2, CO, Ozone, and NO2, with levels of 44, 76, 2, 1159, 6, and 12, correspondingly. The city's pollution level is 2.9 times above the WHO recommended limit.