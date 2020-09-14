Hyderabad: Airport facilitates touch-less elevator

Hyderabad: Hyderabad International Airport has secured contact-less travel experience for passengers. It has turned an elevator at the departures point from traditional push-button controls to safer touch-less alternative heightening passenger safety.

The airport has developed an ingenious solution of touch-less elevator control system, which is based on infrared technology. As part of the local engineering innovation for creating rapid solutions to complex problems, the developers have used an array of infrared sensors to detect the spatial position of the user's fingers as they pass through the sensing plane.

Piloted at one of the elevators at the departures level, the users of that elevator can now wave their hands closer to the sensor to call the elevator at any floor they are standing.

Once inside the elevator, they can point their finger towards a floor number as a command for a designated floor. The sensor can detect interaction from a distance of 0.1-10 cm from the button surface to enable users to make their selection with absolutely no physical contact.

The airport is known for its many innovative technology friendly and digital measures for passenger convenience and is also a fully e-boarding enabled airport. Other measures also include, zero-contact and fully sanitized services viz.

self-check in kiosks, tech-enabled entry gates, self-baggage drop, virtual information desk for passengers, UV enabled disinfection of Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) at the pre-embarkation security screening zones, UV ovens at the retail outlets, touch less drinking water fountains and inline disinfection of departure and arrival baggage trolleys, washrooms among others.