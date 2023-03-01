Hyderabad Airport Metro works kickstart with peg marking

Hyderabad: With the completion of the survey for the Airport Metro, peg markings for the Hyderabad Airport Metro rail line began, with smaller size boards being placed at every 100 meters as 0.1 kilometers and 0.2 kilometers.

According to Metro Rail officials, apart from the traditional engineering peg marks on the road, aluminum boards with the retro-reflective sheet for nighttime visibility are also being embedded in the central median, indicating the change in the distance of that particular point from the starting point of Airport Metro.

The boards are placed in the central median from Raidurg to Biodiversity junction and from IT Towers on Khajaguda road to Nanakramguda junction, where the central median is available.

From Nanakramguda junction to TSPA (APPA) junction, they are being fixed on the footpath side as the service road on the city side of ORR is under expansion, and as of now, there is no central median in this stretch.

However, Airport metro pillars will be located in the central median of the expanded service road between Nanakramguda junction and TSPA junction along the ORR, stated NVS Reddy, MD, HAML. Transferring the alignment onto the ground by peg marking will facilitate preliminary works such as marking Airport metro pier (pillar) locations on the ground and taking up soil testing for determining the soil bearing capacity, designing piers, etc, he added.