Hyderabad: Alai Balai- 2021 started at Jalavihar, dignitaries from various fields attended

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi launched the 'Alai Balai program at Jalavihar in Hyderabad on Sunday. The program was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soudaryarajan and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the Alai-Balai event.



The event was attended by Haryana Governor Dattatreya, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy, OBC Morcha National President Laxman, Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, MAA President Manchu Vishnu, Telangana Mandali Protem Chairman Bhopal Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and actor Kota Srinivas Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Governor Dattatreya said the Alai Balai program has been going on for several years with a motto "Let's eat together, let's sing together, let's play together." Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi, daughter of Haryana Governor Dattatreya said that the program promotes Telangana culture and treats everyone equally. She said that it has brought all the parties together for the achievement of Telangana. "Alai Balai aims to pass on the culture of Telangana to the next generation," Vijaya Lakshmi asserted.

As Bandaru Dattatreya has become governor, his daughter Vijaya Lakshmi has been organizing the 'Alai Balai' program, which is held every year under the auspices of Bandaru Dattatreya. It is held on the second day after the Dussehra festival with various dishes.