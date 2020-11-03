Hyderabad: All set for anti-larva operations, fogging at Musi

LB Nagar: LB Nagar MLA and Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRFDC) Chairman Devireddy Sudheer Reddy launched 10 fogging machines and 40 anti-larva machines at Nagole on Tuesday.

He said that the machines were deployed to perform fogging and spraying operations in areas adjacent to Musi River bed as there are high chances of increase in mosquito menace with the recent rains. "Earlier, 10 fogging machines and 20 larva machines were purchased. Now, few more have been purchased to meet the demand. Additional staff would be deputed in order to prevent mosquito menace in all the areas.

This programme has been initiated to protect health of people," he added.

The MLA urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean. He also asked them to maintain social distancing and wear masks keeping in view of the Corona pandemic. MRFDC MD D Vishwajeet Kampati, chief engineer Mohan Naik, local leaders, Deputy Collector Malathi, OSD Ramachandra Reddy, Kothapet Division Corporator Sagar Reddy, Cheruku Prasanth, Anantula Raji Reddy and others were present.