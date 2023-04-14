Hyderabad: All set to celebrate sixth Uttarang at Shilparamam

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Members of Uttaran Bangiya Samiti are all set to celebrate six Uttarang (Bengali New Year) and along with the food festival with great fervor and enthusiasm on Sunday at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

According to the Shilparamam officials, The Bongo mela (which is a traditional fair) will feature a variety of stalls selling handicrafts, handloom products, jewellery, Saree and other handicrafts. The celebration will feature a vibrant and colourful atmosphere, with music, dance, food festival, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.

