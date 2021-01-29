Hyderabad: Amazing variety of blooms & plants

Attracting the plant lovers on its first day, the colourful and soothing Nursery Mela began on a grand note wherein hundreds of eye-catching stalls of different varieties of fruit, flower and fragrance plantlets besides medicinal plants, wooden miniatures and furniture of various companies were on display under one roof.

The Mela also put on to display a variety of organic fertilizers, pesticides, coco peat, plant nutrient supplements, scintillating pots, planters, shade nets, spray pumps, lawn movers, grow bags, quire bags, ceramic pots, terracotta pots, roof gardening, vertical gardening, landscaping, hydrophobic, farmhouse and terrace gardening equipment besides flower, fruit and bulb saplings, seeds and seedlings.

Cactus, succulent, arcades, ademium besides exotic plants add more joy to the Mela where people keep peering around the bloomed flowing varieties without batting an eyelid even for a moment. "The Mela provides an opportunity to witness hundreds of variety of saplings. tools and toys of home gardening under one roof, said Kamala, plant enthusiastic who visited the Mela on its first day.

"We have picked up some of varieties which we were fond of and is not available locally. It is like these events the plant lovers get to see varieties that are not available here. We also get to learn a lot about the plants and how to grow them in home environment," said L Swapna, another plant lover at the Mela.

"We have already suffered a loss as last year no such event was organised due to pandemic. This time we are expecting some good sale to recuperate the losses we have suffered all these days," said Bharat, who set up a stall of wooden pens, pencils brushes and other organic miniatures.