Hyderabad: Amit Shah sets target of 10 LS seats

Hyderabad : Union Home Minister Amit Shah advised state BJP leaders to keep their egos to themselves, shun differences and work in coordination for the success of the party in the ensuing Parliament elections. He had set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana. It is learnt that all incumbent MPs would get tickets again.

At a meeting of mandal presidents of the party from across Telangana, Shah said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a "sunken ship" and the state's ruling Congress is a "sinking ship" while the BJP is Telangana's future. Seeking to boost cadres' morale after the BJP was relegated to the third position in the recent Assembly polls, Shah said the party used to get less than 10 per cent of votes in Gujarat before it emerged as a major force in the western state and won power.

“You have to work hard. The BJP is being the state’s future. You have to ensure that at least 10 lotuses bloom here,” he added.

Shah asked the state party leadership to chalk out an action plan to go to the people with mass contact programme. He reportedly said the people were in favour of the BJP and the party would be back in power for the third consecutive term at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership was necessary to steer the country to growth, he said.

Shah expressed his displeasure over the lack of coordination that was seen during the state Assembly elections and asked them to stop making public comments against each other or on the social media. He cautioned them from giving any media leaks regarding internal party matters.

Shah had reportedly put on notice two prominent leaders from the state to mend their differences and make coordinated efforts in the wake of the ensuing general elections. He said the BJP had defeated the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retained Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana and Meghalaya, the party had improved its vote share and seats, he added.

Terming loss and winning the elections should be taken in equal measure, Shah told the state, district, Assembly and village level party leadership need not feel disappointed. He said several local factors had influenced the Assembly elections. He while people rejected the BRS, the Congress got anti-BRS votes not pro-Congress votes. On the contrary, the BJP increased its seats to 8 because it got positive vote.

He added that the BRS boat had sunk and the Congress will also sink soon. It is only the BJP which has bright future and what is required is that the rank and file should pull up their socks and work hard.

Later, Shah visited the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar in the Old City and offered prayers.

