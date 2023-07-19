Live
Hyderabad: Annual Training Camp and interactive sessions held
Hyderabad: An annual training camp and interactive session on the Agniveer scheme was conducted by Colonel Laxman Ojha and Lieutenant Colonel Vishnugopan of AOC Centre, Secunderabad for the cadets of 3 Telangana Battalion of Hyderabad Group on Tuesday.
During the ongoing camp, they emphasised upon the educational and physical criteria for joining as Agniveer. A special mention of bonus marks will be given to NCC cadets with A, B and C certificates. Monetary aspects in terms of monthly emoluments like pay, allowances, life insurance cover, compensation and others were well dwelled upon.
The annual training camp serves as a platform for young NCC cadets to come together and engage in a comprehensive training programme that focuses on physical fitness, character building and social awareness.
This camp provides a unique opportunity for participants to develop life skills, enhance their self-confidence and imbibe the core values of unity, discipline and service to the nation, said senior officer.