Hyderabad: Annual Training Camp and interactive sessions held

Hyderabad: An annual training camp and interactive session on the Agniveer scheme was conducted by Colonel Laxman Ojha and Lieutenant Colonel Vishnugopan of AOC Centre, Secunderabad for the cadets of 3 Telangana Battalion of Hyderabad Group on Tuesday.

During the ongoing camp, they emphasised upon the educational and physical criteria for joining as Agniveer. A special mention of bonus marks will be given to NCC cadets with A, B and C certificates. Monetary aspects in terms of monthly emoluments like pay, allowances, life insurance cover, compensation and others were well dwelled upon.

The annual training camp serves as a platform for young NCC cadets to come together and engage in a comprehensive training programme that focuses on physical fitness, character building and social awareness.

This camp provides a unique opportunity for participants to develop life skills, enhance their self-confidence and imbibe the core values of unity, discipline and service to the nation, said senior officer.