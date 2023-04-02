Hyderabad: Another case booked against Raja Singh for hate speech

Hyderabad: The Afzal Gunj police have booked a criminal case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for making inflammatory speech against the people of minority community on Thursday. Singh made the speech during a Shoba Yatra taken out on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Local SI Veera Babu, who was supervising security arrangements objected to the communal hatred comments made by Raja Singh and lodged a complaint against him. Raja Singh, who was on conditional bail from the High Court, made a similar speech in Mumbai on January 29, 2023. The Mumbai police also booked a similar criminal case against Raja Singh.

The City Police also issued a notice to Singh over the same speech and reminded the BJP MLA that the High Court had asked him to not make communal speeches in his bail order.