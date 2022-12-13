Hyderabad: Another Congress leader quits party

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress plunged into the crisis after the AICC announced the constitution of the TPCC new committees. Senior leader from old Warangal district Konda Surekha already announced quitting the party for not considering her to the big post in the State party unit.

A day after the resignation of senior leader Konda Surekha from executive member post of TPCC, senior leader and noted Tribal leader Bellaiah Naik also decided to leave the party. The party's state official spokesperson Naik was unhappy for not including his name in any of the State party committees. The tribal leader said that hewas quitting from his post protesting the decision of the party. He will take a decision on his political future by discussing with his followers soon.