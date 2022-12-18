Hyderabad: Artistry branded jewelry show at Malabar Gold & Dimands

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Somajiguda showroom, on Saturday launched 'Artistry'- an exclusive exhibition and sale of gold, diamond, and precious gems jewelry.

The featured ornaments having timeless elegance are creations of master craftsmen. The show was launched by Anand Sai, Art Director, Indian Cinema & Vasuki Anand, actress in the presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds management team.

The show will continue till December 25. This show offers 0 per cent deduction on 22 karat old gold exchange.

The brand has also announced a Wedding Advance Purchase scheme wherein gold rate protection is offered to customers by paying as little as 5 per cent advance of the total purchase amount.