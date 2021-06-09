Hyderabad metro rail timings extended amid change in lockdown regulations

Hyderabad Metro trains have been rescheduled in the wake of the lockdown extension. The first metro service will start at 7 am. The last metro service will depart at 5 pm. Around 6 p.m., metro trains arrive at the depot.

It is learned that the state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state for 10 days. As the covid-19 cases were brought under control, several relaxations were granted. The period for relaxation has been extended from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. An extra hour is also given to the people to reach their homes.

On the other hand, the Cabinet approved the revision of salaries of state government employees in Telangana. Apart from that, Telangana CM had earlier declared 30 percent PRC for a total of 9,21,036 individuals in the state, including contract and outsource staff, in the KCR assembly. It's recently approved by the Cabinet. The increased PRC will be implemented from the month of June. The Cabinet has decided to implement the Notional Benefit from 1.7.2018, the Monetary Benefit from 1.4.2020, and the Cash Benefit from 1.4.2021. It directed the authorities to issue orders in this regard. The Cabinet also decided to pay arrears due to pensioners from 1-4-2020 to 31-5-2021 in 36 installments. KGBV has decided to grant 180 days' maternity leave to contract employees. The HRA limit was also lifted by the Cabinet.

