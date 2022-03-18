Hyderabad: As usual, private schools are at it again

Hyderabad: Private schools in the city are once again violating the norm of half-day classes in the guise of special classes even for students who do not have to appear for board exams.



In view of rising temperature, the Education department has notified that special classes can be held for SSC students. But many schools are conducting full-day classes from primary to high school level.

The notification states that schools should be run for only half-day—from 8 am to 12:30 pm--from March 15, as severity of summer heat is increasing; heat-wave conditions have set in.

This violation of government directive is not new; it happens every year. The department ducks saying that private schools are not under the control of government. If that is the case, why issue a notification, the Hyderabad Schools Parents' Association (HSPA) wonders.

When asked, the school managements say they are conducting special classes as syllabus could not be completed due to the Corona pandemic. But, on condition of anonymity, some teachers say syllabus was completed, but still the managements have decided to have full-day schools.

Speaking to The Hans India, representatives of HSPA urged authorities to take action against such schools which are violating the rule with impunity, with claims that heat wave could have an adverse impact on children's health, particularly those in primary and middle schools.

They felt that the decision to hold SSC examinations from May 23 to June 1 was not wise decision as that would be the peak summertime. The government should re-consider its decision, they added.