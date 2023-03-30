  • Menu
Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation funds Rs 80 cr for MNJ Hospital

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation funds Rs 80 cr for MNJ Hospital
Highlights

HYDERABAD: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has funded Rs. 80 Crores and built state-of-the-art oncology block under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Red hills, Hyderabad for MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute.

To ensure enhanced specialised treatment facilities such as bone marrow transplant, radiotherapy and genetics and molecular lab, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has built this new facility.

