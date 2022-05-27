Hyderabad: Awards to be presented on Suravaram's 125th jayanti

Hyderabad: The Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Sahitya Vaijayanti Trust is to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the social historian who spread Telugu culture across the world. The 'Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Memorial Awards' will be presented to five dignitaries who have excelled in various fields.

Telangana Language and Culture department director Mamidi Harikrishna said the "memorial awards will be presented to eminent poet and critic Dr Sunkireddy Narayana Reddy, Dr K I Varaprasad Reddy, journalist and commentator Dr J Chenaiah, Dr R Seshashastri, for his outstanding contribution in research, and founder Dr Emani Sivanagireddy. Cash awards of Rs 1 lakh will also be given."

Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Sahitya Vaijayanti Trust president Acharya Elluri Shivareddy recalled that Pratap Reddy's book 'Ramayana Visheshamulu' and 'Golakonda magazine editorials' were written inspired by Pratapa Reddy.

"We are going to bring 'Social History' books from 33 districts of the State and translate some of Pratapa Reddy's works on Telugu culture and literature into English. Treasurer Suravaram Krishna Vardhan, working executive members Suravaram Anil, Suravaram Anil Jayanti and others were present.