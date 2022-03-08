Hyderabad: Awareness programme at MANUU on 'Elimination of SUP'

Hyderabad: The School of Sciences (SoS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organised the Government of India flagship programme on 'Ban on the Use of Single Use Plastic (SUP) on March 4, as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". Co-ordinator of SUP programme, MANUU - Dr Ira Khan spoke on "awareness programme on SUPs from MANUU campus".

She explained meaning of SUPs and its importance for a living being. Dr M A Quddus, assistant registrar (estate), emphasised on segregation of SUP waste with recyclable waste; he explained the procedure. "It is our duty to keep the campus neat and clean", he said. All faculty members appealed to the housekeeping staff to keep the MANUU campus lean and green by eliminating SUP items.

They urged all members to take a pledge to not use SUP and to promote eco-friendly items on the campus. Faculty members from SoS Dr Masroor Fatima, Dr Arif Ahmed, Dr Meraj-ul-Islam Robab, Dr Subhash, Dr Rizwanul Haq Ansari, Dr Majid, along with Ali Noman, in- charge, security staff, teachers and non-teaching staff were present.