Hyderabad: B Nagya takes charge as PCOM, SCR

Hyderabad: B Nagya has taken charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Central Railway on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

According to the SCR officials, the new PCOM belongs to the 1989 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. Prior to the present assignment, Nagya worked as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM), Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) and Chief Transport Planning Manager (CTPM) at South Central Railway and Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM) on South Western Railway.

During his long Railway service, he has also worked on deputation to M/s Singereni Collieries as Executive Director/Coal Movement for nearly 5 years, said senior officer, SCR.