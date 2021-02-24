Hyderabad: Baby feeding lounge at Secunderabad railway station

Secunderabad : To facilitate nursing mothers, who would be traveling by train a baby feeding (lactation) kiosk has been set up at Secunderabad railway station by Rotary Club of Hyderabad East, Rotary International District 3150, in coordination with SouthCentral Railway.

Also, a handloom stall set up by Pochampally weavers on the station premises was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Abhay Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad who inaugurated the kiosk, said, Railways was always in the forefront of providing amenities and facilities to its rail users and setting up of lactation kiosks was one such initiative.

He appreciated the Rotary Club for the assistance rendered by them in setting the kiosk. The handloom stall established at Secunderabad station will benefit both the traders as well as rail users, he observed.

The baby feeding lounge is located on the Platform no. 10 at Secunderabad station. The kiosk with the cubicles would immensely help the nursing mothers duly providing privacy for lactation.

The handloom stall is set up at platform no.1 for the benefit of rail users and to promote the locally designed weaves.

On 2019 as a pilot project, the first such baby feeding kiosk was set up at Begumpet sailwayStation by the Rotary International District 3150.

Making maternal and childcare one of the focus areas among passenger amenities, the railways has planned to facilitate more such cubicles at important railways stations across Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions.