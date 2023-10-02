Hyderabad: Badminton tourney held to commemorate Agrasen Jayanti

Hyderabad: To commemorate the Agrasen Jayanti, Manasarovarsakha one of the branches of Agrawal Samaj Telangana organised a badminton tournament on Sunday. Narsi Reddy, founder-CEO , of IRA Realty Tech, was the chief guest.

According to the sakha, the tournament received a massive response, even after closing online registration on September 30. During the event we also received registrations. In a single day 162 matches were played with 175 participants.

Matches were under 12 categories. To motivate the participants, national players Kritika Mittal, DiyanshAgarwal ,Asmit Agarwal were present. The winners of all categories were awarded cash prizes, certificates, medals and trophies.

Convener Nitin Sureka said the main aim of the event was to motivate and spread awareness about sports so that ‘we get some national players in the community’. Last year also we had organised the same event; around 100 participated. This year we received a huge response; even senior citizens participated.

Manish Agarwal, the president of Agrawal Samaj, Purshotam Agarwal, chief convener and vice-president, Anjani Kumar, the former president and Rakesh Jalan, sport committee chairman, were present during the tournament.