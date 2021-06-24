Hyderabad: Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam on July 13

Hyderabad: Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam will be held on July 13. The 'edurukollu' will be on July 12, and 'Radhothasavam' on 14, announced Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday.

Yadav held a review meeting in his office on the arrangements for the kalyanam. He directed the R&B department to set up barricades and GHMC Zonal Commissioner Pravinya to immediately repair roads leading to temple and where chariot festival is held and to prevent drainage leaks in shrine's vicinity. The minister asked the Electricity department to make available mobile transformers for decorating the temple with lights and ensure uninterrupted supply. He told the HMWSSB officials to ensure supply through the kalyanam and the police to set up surveillance/install CC cameras, where needed.

Yadav directed DMHO Dr Venkat to set up three medical camps around the shrine for providing medicare to devotees.

The meeting was attended by corporators Kolan Lakshmi Bal Reddy, Sarala, ex-corporator Namana Sheshukumari, Endowment Regional Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna, EO Annapurna, Cultural Director Harikrishna, DC Vamsi, HMWSSB director Krishna, West Zone DCP Srinivas, Traffic ADCP Bhaskar, R&B EE Srinath, Transco DE Nehru Nayak, RTC Regional Manager Yugandhar, RDO Vasantha Kumari, DIPR Engineer Radhakrishna, district Fire Officer Suresh Reddy.