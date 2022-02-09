Hyderabad: Bandi asks staff to prepare for agitation against GO 317

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday called upon the State government employees and teachers to get ready to a massive struggle against the controversial GO 317.

He released a poster making the appeal at the Shamshabad International Airport along with party leaders. He was accompanied by Union Water Resources Ministry adviser Vedire Sriram, State treasurer Bandari Santi Kumar, general secretary Prakash Reddy and Sangappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi said the employees and teachers who thought that they would not have any problem after the State formation were now forced to agitate for their rights. He said he was extending his solidarity with them.

"The local status of the employees and teachers has now become a cause of concern after the GO was implemented. The BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had spoiled lives of thousands of employees through the GO. He said KCR had arrested him when he raised his voice in support of the employees and teachers.

Bandi demanded the CM to amend the GO immediately. He said the BJP would stand by the employees in their fight against the government.