Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay faces stiff resistance from TRS to his mandi visits

Hyderabad: The two-day visit of the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay in Nalgonda district to assess the ground situation at the paddy purchase centres concluded on Tuesday.

Trouble was witnessed at Arvapally, Athmakur(S) and Chivemla IKP centres in the district between TRS and BJP cadres. Incidents of stone pelting and throwing of eggs were witnessed. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse both sides. Slogans and counter slogans were raised by workers of both parties.

In Athmakur(S) mandal headquarter, Bandi faced stiff resistance from TRS workers who protested against his visit with black flags. As the state BJP president entered the IKP centre, the entire area reverberated with slogans and counter slogans from both sides.

In the melee that followed, Reserve Inspector Srinivas suffered chest pain and was shifted to Government Hospital for Treatment.

Nalgonda police registered a case against Sanjay for violating election code and taking up visits to the district without police permission. He was also denied permission to go to Jangam to attend the BJP state office-bearers meeting citing that it would lead to a law-and-order situation. TRS activists had gathered enroute to Jangam in large numbers. As a result, the venue of the BJP office-bearers meeting was shifted to Tirumalgiri in Suryapet.

Earlier, speaking to the media at Suryapet, Bandi condemned the attacks by TRS workers at various places. On Monday, BJP activists were attacked in Nalgonda district and in Nereducherla and Garidepally mandals in Huzurnagar constituency in Suryapet district. He said such tactics won't deter the party from standing by the farmers and fighting for their cause. He said unfortunately the State Government was trying to give a colour to his visit as a clash between Centre and State.

This is not true. It is just an effort being made by the main opposition party to highlight the plight of farmers in the state due to the negligence and confrontationist attitude by the government. Farmers are suffering at IKP centres as the State was not buying the crop. He said the government promised to buy every grain raised by farmers while the Centre agreed to buy 40 lakh tonnes during kharif. Already many States had started supplying rice to FCI while Telangana was holding dharnas and neglecting farmers.