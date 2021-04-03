Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar held on way to attend Sunil's funeral

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Bambulagedda of Bhupalapalli mandal when police obstructed the convoy of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party senior leader and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and former MLA Bodige Sobha, and moved them to Bhupalapalli police station.

According to the State BJP leaders, the incident took place when its State party president started from Kataram and was on his way to attend the last rites of Kakatiya University student Sunil, who died at Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the deceased had attempted suicide to protest against the delay in the State government issuing job notifications. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Earlier, the Karimnagar MP who had visited the Gandhi Hospital lashed at the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making false promises on the issue of job notifications resulting in the disappointed Sunil who attempted to commit suicide.

Appealing to the unemployed not to resort to extreme steps and cause pain to their parents, he asked them to join the fight against the unjust regime of the TRS government.

The Karimnagar MP also condemned the arrests of the students who staged protests at Gandhi Hospital mortuary to venttheir anger over the demise of Sunil. He said the State government had not only taken the life of an unemployed youth, but also was resorting to arrests the unemployed youth when they were trying to take the mortal remains of the demised student to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial as per his parents' wishes.

He questioned the State government for deploying thousands of police personnel at Gandhi Hospital and warned that the police cannot suppress the voices of the unemployed in the State. He asked whether it was a crime to take the mortal remains of Sunil to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

State party official Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy asked the State government how many more suicides that Telangana had to witness. "Why unemployed youth are resorting to suicides if the State government statistics of job vacancies are correct?" he questioned. He said the suicide of Sunil was burning the hearts of the unemployed youth in the State.