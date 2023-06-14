Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kalvakuntla Kavitha engage in twitter banter

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha were on Tuesday involved in a twitter banter targeting each other on giving respect to women.

The issue arose when Bandi tweeted questioning the welfare of women under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. “Governor will not get respect; there is no help for women, police force used on tribal women, you will embrace those who insult Bathukamma but for the daughter of the House, you will use your entire force. Is this women’s welfare,” he questioned on his twitter handle.

Reacting to this, Kavitha said womenfolk have arrived; now Bandi Sanjay’s address will be lost. Targeting Sanjay for his criticism of the Women's Welfare Day, which is being celebrated by people as part of the Telangana decade celebrations, Kavitha said a tribal woman president was not respected in the opening ceremony of the new Parliament building. Even though the women wrestlers, who are protesting day in and day out against harassment in the national capital, were dragged; no action was taken against the erring BJP MP.

The BRS leader alleged that the BJP leaders’ chant of ‘Beti Bachao… Beti Padhao’ was limited to slogans. “The prices of cylinders have been increased tremendously and women are crying in the kitchen. Complete neglect of education and healthcare for women. The development of some is more important than welfare of girls," Kavitha said in her tweet.